UFU calls for local support as harvest gets underway

As this year’s harvest gets underway UFU seeds and cereals chairman, David Matthews, is encouraging livestock farmers and the feed industry to buy locally grown grain.

“It has been a tough year weather wise for the industry. After a wet winter and spring we had a summer drought and every farm business is facing financial pressure,” said Mr Matthews.

“Trading grain between farmers and buying local straw makes economic sense in the current climate. This cuts haulage costs and can deliver higher quality rations. It also helps to boost local sourcing credentials as part of quality assurance with the major retailers.”

Harvest has started early in many areas as a result of the dry weather and inevitably it is delivering mixed fortunes.

Mr Matthews added: “The conditions seem to have given winter crops a boost and while yields may be down, quality is good. However, the jury is still out on spring crops. The wet weather meant most went in late, therefore did not have much time to get established before the dry weather arrived.”

2018 FQACS Stickers have been issued. To maintain FQACS status the passport with the relevant sticker must accompany each consignment/load of cereal or straw to the ultimate end user.