The Balmoral Show is today under way.

The event, lasting four days, will showcase food and farming in Northern Ireland.

HRH Princess Anne visits the Balmoral Show today being greeted by RUAS president Cyril Millar. Photo by Aaron McCracken

As well as a range of livestock classes, the event hosts hundreds of trade stands displaying everything from crafts to machinery.

It is the 150th anniversary of the show and more than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

Police have advised motorists to take care and leave extra time for journeys.