Fatal crash victim Jennifer Kane a ‘well loved and respected care worker’

The woman who died as a result of a crash on a remote rural road in Co Antrim was carer Jennifer Kane.

She was based in Dervock, and her only child, Brent, posted a message online this evening lamenting her loss as the “worst news imaginable”.

The scene at the Moycraig Road, Mosside, north Antrim

The accident happened on the Moycraig Road, to the north of Dervock, at around 8am.

An ambulance crew, paramedic car, and air ambulance were all sent to the scene.

The sole occupant, Jennifer, was taken to Causeway hospital by ambulance, but died.

She had been driving a Black Vauxhall Corsa.

It was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Rev John Anderson, a Church of Ireland minister who will be taking her funeral at a date yet to be arranged, possibly at St Colman’s church in Derrykeighan parish, said such accidents leave “a very deep grief” in their wake.

“She’s very well-known and respected within the community,” he said.

“She was one of the local carers who went round looking after the elderly and the housebound.

“She was one of those hard-working bunch of men and women who travel long distances and work long hours to look after the elderly, and cook for them and clean for them and care for them.

“So she’s very well-known and very well loved and respected in that capacity, and will be missed not only within her own family circle but among her colleagues and those elderly folk who relied on her.

“It’s just a miserable situation for everybody.”

She is survived by three siblings, her mother Patsy, and partner Christopher.

It is believed it was a private care agency which she worked for.

Rev Anderson, who conducted the funeral for her father Oliver several years ago, said: “I was on that road on Wednesday night. It’s muddy, full of water, and I’d say the conditions on that road are absolutely treacherous.”

But he added it was mere speculation about what may have been behind the accident.

Brent Kane, her son, wrote on Facebook: “Sadly this morning I got the worst news imaginable, that my mammy had passed away after an awful car accident.

“Like I’ve said from a child till now. I love you to the moon & back. You’ll be missed by us all. Rest easy beautiful.”