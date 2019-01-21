Fatal crash victim ‘was on her way to funeral when hit’

A woman who was involved in a fatal collision last week was on her way to a funeral at the time, a close family friend has said.

Jean Osborne, an 80-year-old pedestrian, was hurt in a road collision on Tuesday.

The PSNI announced at the weekend that she had died on Friday.

The incident happened on Plantation Street in Killyleagh, Co Down.

DUP councillor William Walker, who hails from the town, knew her well; her son Brian was the councillor’s best man.

Mr Walker said Mrs Osborne had been a regular attendee at the town’s 2nd Presbyterian church, and been on her way to the funeral of a parishoner, Oliver Priestly, when the crash happened.

Though he cannot be certain, he believes the driver involved may have been heading to the same funeral.

Mr Walker said: “She was a very, very well-respected lady, and the family is very, very well respected in theKillyleagh area. The town is in total shock as to what has happened here. She was actually heading to attend a funeral in the church when this sad accident took place. It’s a tragic accident, and a very, very sad day for the town.”

He stressed his condolences, and those of Killyleagh at large, go out to her surviving family.

She had three children, Brian, David, and Anne, and was a grandmother.

He said her funeral is expected to take place in 2nd Presbyterian at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses to contact investigating officers by calling PSNI Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference number 522 of 15/01/19.