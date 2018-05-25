Fatal drink-drive crash came after night in pub

A 29-year-old father of two was well over the drink-drive limit when he crashed his BMW on a quiet rural road last spring.

Reginald Alexander Diamond, from the village of Culnady to the north-east of Maghera, was killed after the car veered onto a verge and struck a wooden pole and a road sign some time after 6am on March 18. He died the following day.

Had he lived, he would have celebrated his 31st birthday this coming Tuesday.

The findings of an inquest at Ballymena Courthouse on Wednesday state that he died as a result of injuries to his head which would have been impossible to survive.

When his blood was tested, it was found to have an alcohol concentration almost twice the legal limit. However, the state pathologist found that this would have been higher at the time of the collision.

The background to the tragedy is as follows.

At about 9pm on March 17 last year (a Friday), he had visited the Green Lough bar, Innisrush, where he had “a number of beers, and he left at approximately 1am”.

At around 2.30am he called with a friend, and during the time they spent together she saw him drink one can of beer.

He left at around 6am in his own car, a silver BMW.

A short time later, he was driving along the Curragh Road, to the south of Coleraine, towards Agivey.

A female pedestrian walking along a footpath in the direction of Agivey told the inquest she had heard an “almighty roar”, then the car shot past her “like a bullet”.

The findings state that the car began to rotate “a short distance beyond the pedestrian” and moved on to a grass verge before striking the pole, tumbling along the verge, and hitting the sign.

The pedestrian went to help, and found the driver’s legs partially sticking through the driver’s door window. Though he had a pulse he was not responsive.

He was cut from the vehicle, and taken to Causeway Hospital with injuries to his head, spine, ribs and more. He died at 11.40am the next day.

At the scene there were a number of unopened beer cans, and two empty beer cans in the car’s passenger footwell.

He had been wearing his seatbelt, and analysis of the scene determined that the car had been going at over 50mph when he lost control.

His funeral was held at St Paul’s Church, Articlave, on March 23, and he was buried in the adjoining churchyard.