Fatal shooting: Man gunned down outside school

School children were present when a man was shot dead outside a Northern Ireland school on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School on the Glen Road, Belfast at around 3pm.

The PSNI are currently at the scene.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting during which a man died this afternoon.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw a man in his 40s, wearing a high vis vest with the word ‘Security’ on the back heading in the direction of Glen Road, as well as anyone who witnessed the shooting or was in the Glen Road area from 3pm today, to come forward and speak to police.

“An incident room has been set up in Musgrave Police Station and anyone with information can contact detectives there on 101 quoting reference 741 04/12/18. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Condemning the brutal murder, SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said: “It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today.

The scene of a suspected shooting in West Belfast. (Photo: Pacemaker)

“A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality.

“I cannot stress enough that any information relating to this incident must be passed to the PSNI immediately.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll added: "This is horrible and deeply concerning and should be condemned by everybody. It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time, that somebody sees fit to pull a gun and open fire in the middle of the day. We need guns off our streets.”

The incident resulted in the PSNI issuing advice to parents on how they can collect their children from school.

"St Theresa’s youth club centre is open and is going to act as a collection point. If you’re currently walking about looking for your lift home, head there. Parents if speaking to your children tell them to go to the youth club and collect them from there."