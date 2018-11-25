Fatality after single-vehicle crash

A person has died following a road traffic collision in Ballycastle during the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

PSNI Inspector Bradley said: “The single-vehicle collision on the Glenshesk Road, involving a white Citroen Berlingo van, was reported to us at 6:05am.

“There were three people travelling in the van at the time.

“Police attended along with the other emergency services. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Sadly, the third occupant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Glenshesk Road remains closed at this time.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was on the Glenshesk Road around 6am this morning and witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who believes they saw this vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 386 of 25/11/18.