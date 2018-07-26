Father of notorious double killer Colin Howell passes away

Convicted double killer Colin Howell is mourning the death of his father, who passed away at the weekend.

According to a family notice, Samuel Howell died suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital on July 21.

It’s not known if Howell, who is currently serving a minimum of 21 years in Maghaberry Prison for the murders of his wife and the police constable husband of his ex-lover Hazel Stewart, will be seeking compassionate parole to attend the funeral, which is due to take place at Portadown Baptist Church on Saturday morning.

The bodies of 31-year-old Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan, 32, were discovered in a fume-filled garage in Castlerock in May 1991.

Police originally thought they had taken their own lives after discovering that their partners were having an affair. However, nearly two decades later Howell suddenly confessed to both killings.

The Ballymoney dentist implicated Stewart in the plot and went on to give evidence against her.

Samuel Howell, described as “a devoted husband and loving father” will be laid to rest in Kernan Cemetery, Portadown.