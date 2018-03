Gardaí are investigating after a 59-year-old female pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Donegal.

The incident happened in Buncrana, at Umricam, at approximately 9.15pm last night (March 14).

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place later today. The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.