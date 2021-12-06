Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after road collision in Lurgan

The incident happened in the Moore’s Lane area at around 10am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with emergency service colleagues attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Moore’s Lane area of Lurgan this morning (Monday, 6th December) around 10am.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“Enquiries continue. The PSNI is appealing form information and witnesses.

“If you have any information, witnessed anything or can help police with their enquiries then please contact 101 and quote serial 535 of 6/12/21.”

Police have reissued the appeal for information.

