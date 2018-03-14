Female shop worker shaken as knife-wielding robber demands cash from till

A female shop worker was left shaken after a knife-wielding robber stormed the premises demanding cash from the till.

Police said the incident took place at a shop on Killeavy Road, Newry last night at 7:20pm (March 13) and officers are looking into a possible link with another robbery at the same premises earlier this month.

During last night's incident, police said the man made off with a sum of cash from the till. Details of exactly how much he stole haven't been revealed.

He is described as being around 5’ 8” tall, of thin build and was wearing dark coloured coat and hood with light coloured bottoms and light coloured shoes.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “We are investigating a possible link between this robbery and a robbery at the same shop on Saturday, 03 March. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone or who noticed suspicious activity in the area of Whitegate shops around the time of the robbery to contact detectives in Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1282 13/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.