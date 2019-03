P&O Ferries have announced a number of cancellations later this evening due to Storm Gareth.

The ferry company says that the 20.00, 23.59 and 04.00 am sailings from Larne have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

P&O Ferries also stated that there is a “strong possibility” that the 7.30 am sailing from Larne, tomorrow morning, could also be cancelled.

Passengers are advised to re-arrange their travel by calling the company on 0800 130 0030.