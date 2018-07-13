FIFA launches investigation into fans’ chants of ‘no surrender’

England football fans chanting “no surrender” during the singing of the national anthem ahead of their team’s World Cup semi-final is being investigated by FIFA.

World football’s governing body said it had “opened proceedings” against the Football Association following reports that England fans’ chants were of “a possible discriminatory nature”.

“We can confirm that a report has been filed through the anti-discrimination monitoring system in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans at yesterday’s match,” FIFA said.

“Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association.”

Gareth Southgate’s side were knocked out of the tournament after losing 2-1 to Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday night.

During the singing of the national anthem before the game, some England fans shouted ‘no surrender’ – an anti-IRA chant that has been heard before the team’s games for many years.

It is unclear if the “no surrender” chant breaches FIFA’s rules on discrimination.