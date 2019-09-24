‘Fife and Fiddle’ Exhibition launched at The Braid

An exhibition showcasing the rich musical heritage which thrived in the local area has been launched at Mid-Antrim Museum in the Braid.

‘The Fiddle and the Fife’ exhibition highlights the development of traditional music performed on stage and played for traditional dance.

'Local Legend' of the traditional music world - James Perry is featured at the new 'Fiddle and the Fife' exhiibition. 'Admission to the exhibition is free and it will be on display at Mid-Antrim Museum until Saturday 18th January 2020.

It has been delivered in collaboration between Mid Antrim Museum, local musicians Johnny Murphy and Willie Drennan and filmmaker David McClean.

Speaking at the launch event, Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “This exhibition provides us with an invaluable record of the origins and development of musical traditions within the Mid & East Antrim area.

“The Fiddle and the Fife supports Mid & East Antrim Borough Council’s objective to create a compelling tourism offer through developing and investing in our unique heritage through this exhibition on musical traditions.”

Following the launch there was a traditional music performance showcasing popular songs and fiddle tunes including old style dancing tunes played by local musicians.

Three young music fans who attended the launch of 'The Fiddle and the Fife' in Ballymena - an exhibitiion which highlights the development of traditional music performed on stage and played for traditional dance.

Admission to the exhibition is free and it will be on display at Mid-Antrim Museum until January 18, 2020.