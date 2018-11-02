Fight over a missed bus stop led to 15 deaths say Chinese police

Police say a brawl between a passenger and a bus driver was the cause of the bus plunging off a bridge in southwestern China.

A surveillance video posted by Chongqing police shows the two got into a fight before the bus veered into the Yangtze river on Sunday.

A police statement said a female passenger, 48, asked the driver to pull over after she missed her stop, but he did not. She scolded him, and the driver turned his head several times, arguing. The woman then hit the driver on the head with her mobile phone and a struggle ensued.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 13 bodies have been retrieved from the river. Two others remain missing. No one is believed to have survived.