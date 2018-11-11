Fighter jets over Paris as Trump joins French to mark end of WWI

President Donald Trump has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

More than 66 leaders gathered in Paris – a century after guns fell silent in a global war that killed millions.

President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris. . Over 60 heads of state and government were taking part in a solemn ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the mute and powerful symbol of sacrifice to the millions who died from 1914-18.. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe.

Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I.

Fighter jets passed overhead as the leaders walked to the Arc de Triomphe.

The world leaders walked side by side to commemorate the end of the war in a sombre, rain-soaked line as bells finished tolling.

The president will also attend a leaders’ lunch hosted by Mr Macron.

Afterwards, President Trump plans to visit and deliver Veterans Day remarks at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside Paris – where more than 1,500 Americans who died during the war are buried.

Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of President Trump’s helicopter trip to a different American cemetery in France.