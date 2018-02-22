Fire at old Belfast Telegraph building

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the old Belfast Telegraph building this morning.

There were eight fire crews in attendance at the height of the incident.

The building is empty so there were no rescues.

In a statement posted on Facebook this morning, an NIFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call to ‘The Old Belfast Telegraph Building’ in Little Donegall Street at 3.40am. The incident is still on-going at present.

“There is no risk to the public and investigations are continuing at the scene.”