Firefighters were tasked to a fire at a Tayto NI warehouse in Lurgan this afternoon.

A fire crew from Lurgan Fire Station was tasked to the incident at the premises on Wenlock Road shortly after 3:45pm.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with a small fire in a warehouse involving a number of pallets.

“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The incident was dealt with at 4.42pm.”