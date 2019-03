Seven fire appliances were called to a blaze at a retail centre in Coleraine last night.

The blaze broke out at the Riverside Regional Centre on the edge of the town.

It was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Srvice at around 10pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said seven fire appliances and around 35 firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Londonderry were dispatched.