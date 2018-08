The Primark building in Belfast city centre is believed to be on fire.

In a statement NIFRS said: "NIFRS received a call at 11am today to a fire on the top floor of the Primark building – a 5 storey commercial property in the Castle Street area of Belfast.

“11 appliances are in attendance. The building has been evacuated. The public are advised to avoid the Castle Street/Royal Avenue area whilst the incident is ongoing.”