Fire crews continue to battle fire at Primark

Fire crews appear to have the fire at Primark in Belfast city centre almost under control.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the Castle Street area of Belfast following a report of a fire at commercial premises this morning (Tuesday 28th August).

"Diversions are currently in place at Bridge Street and High Street, Castle Street and Queens Street and Royal Avenue and North Street to allow Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service to deal with the incident.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey."

Earlier, in a statement, the NIFRS said: "NIFRS received a call at 11am today to a fire on the top floor of the Primark building – a 5 storey commercial property in the Castle Street area of Belfast.

“11 appliances are in attendance. The building has been evacuated. The public are advised to avoid the Castle Street/Royal Avenue area whilst the incident is ongoing.”

Primark

A view of the Primark fire

The scene now outside Primark