Fire crews tackle blaze at city centre restaurant

Dozens of customers had to be evacuated from a Belfast city centre restaurant this evening after a fire broke out at the premises.

Five fire crews were tasked to the incident at Flame restaurant on Howard Street.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen and another on a flat roof at the rear of the building.

It’s understood no one was hurt and, thanks to the swift actions of the fire crews, there was only minor damage to the property.

It’s believed the cause of the fire was accidental.