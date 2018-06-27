Fire-fighters ‘monitoring’ mile-long gorse fire

Fire-fighters are currently monitoring a mile long gorse fire in the Glenshane area.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said this afternoon that the gorse blaze consists of five separate fires in a remote location off the Glenshane Pass near Dungiven.

Fire crews from across Northern Ireland had been tasked to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly before 5am this morning.

Crews from Dungiven, Maghera, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Cookstown and Ballymena Fire Stations were all tasked to the area, along with and a specialist Command Support Unit.

Local people had witnessed smoke emanating from the terrain behind the area known locally as the ‘White Mountain’ in the Sperrin area.

Giving an update on the operation this afternoon, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a gorse fire at Glenshane Pass, Dungiven at 4.57am. Four appliances and a Command Support Unit are in attendance.

“The fire front is approximately one mile in length and consists of five separate fires.

“As the fires are in a remote location and there is no current risk to life or property,

“NIFRS is monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action.”