Fire-fighters tackle major house fire

Fire-fighters are currently at the scene of a major house fire in Newtonabbey.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue crews were tasked to Birchmount in Mossley at 1:28pm this afternoon and it is understood three units remain at the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured in the fire as yet, but a number of families have been forced to evacuate the area as other houses in the estate were also affected.

Residents’ cars and garden sheds have been damaged in the blaze.

There is also an Northern Ireland Electricity substation in the vicinity and staff from NIE are at the scene.

The PSNI are currently undertaking traffic management.