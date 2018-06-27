Fire-fighters tackling gorse fire at Glenshane Pass

Fire-fighters have been drafted in from various stations across Northern Ireland to tackle a large gorse fire in the Glenshane Pass area.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue have confirmed that the operation near the town of Dungiven is currently ongoing.

Fire-fighters were alerted to the blaze at 4.57am today (Wednesday).

Crews from Dungiven, Maghera, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Cookstown and Ballymena Fire Stations have all been tasked to the area, along with and a specialist Command Support Unit.

Fire crews across Northern Ireland have been on the alert over the potential for gorse fires during the recent spells of extremely hot and dry weather conditions.

TUV Councillor for the area Boyd Douglas said smoke had been noticed coming from behind what is known locally as ‘The White Mountain’ early this morning.

It is understood the fire is in the Sperrin region, directly across from the Ponderosa Bar and inland from the opposite side of the Pass.

Colr. Boyd said the smoke seemed to be emanating from an area that could be difficult to access.

“Hopefully they are able to bring it under control soon as these type of fires can cause a lot of damage,” he said.