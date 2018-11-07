Fire fighters took over five hours to bring blaze under control at Carrick factory

Fire crews had to return to a blaze at a factory in Carrickfergus yesterday after the alarm was raised for a second time.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was tasked to Ryobi Aluminium Castings factory, at Trooperslane Industrial Estate, following a report of a fire in the roof of the premises, at Meadowbank Road, shortly after 2.30 pm.

NIFRS said that the blaze involved an extraction fan.

The cause of the fire was was determined as accidental.

This incident was dealt with at 4.17 pm but emergency crews had to return to the premises again at 4.53 pm.

It took crews, two from Carrickfergus Fire Station, one from Whitehead Fire Station, an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station and a specialist rescue team three hours to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Fire fighters were called to a reignition of an earlier fire in the roof of a factory. Fire fighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental. The incident was dealt with at 7.57pm.”