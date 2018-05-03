Fire Service called to extinguish prematurely lit bonfire

The remnants of the bonfire
Fire crews were called to deal with a bonfire lit deliberately in south Belfast.

The bonfire was close to the Milltown Road in the Shaw's Bridge area.

According to a statement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service (NIFRS) they received a call to the bonfire and extinguished it at 10.16pm.

One appliance from Cadogan Fire station attended the blaze.

"Firefighters were called to a bonfire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire was deliberate. The incident was dealt with at 10.16pm," a spokesman for NIFRS revealed.

The bonfire had been prepared for July 11 celebrations.