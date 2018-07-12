Fire Service reports 'exceptionally busy night'

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have reported 'an exceptionally night'.

On social media @NIFRSOFFICIAL said: "An exceptionally busy night - 327 emergency calls, 164 incidents attended, 57 bonfire related. 3 attacks on appliances.

"Normal service delivery maintained throughout NI.

"Thank you to all personnel playing a critical role last night #ProtectingOurCommunity".

Also on social media, the PSNI appeal for the public to expect traffic delays today - and to enjoy their day.

"The sun hasn't quite come out yet but let's hope it does for all of you who are attending community events and parades today," said the post.

"There are a number of feeder parades and main demonstrations taking place across Northern Ireland today.

"If you are travelling today you should expect traffic delays.

"Please be patient and allow extra time for your journey. We will be out and about today so please feel free to give us a wave and stop for a chat.

"We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable day...."