A large gorse fire at Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast has ravaged 20 acres of woodland this evening.

The blaze, which is still burning, took hold around 7.15pm.

Fire crews from the nearby Westland station in west Belfast attended the scene and after bringing the blaze under control, they left the last 20m to burn out overnight, while still monitoring the situation.

This is the second gorse fire in the city this week, following a similar incident on Black Mountain on Monday.