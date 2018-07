Firefighters are tackling a 10-acre gorse fire near Tollymore Forest in Co Down.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the blaze on Drinnahilly Mountain outside Newcastle began at about 1.20am on Wednesday.

Eight fire appliances and 46 firefighters, along with specialist wildfire officers, are working to bring the fire under control.

NIFRS said operations are “likely to continue throughout the day”.