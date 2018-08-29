Firefighters continue efforts to extinguish city centre fire

Firefighters are still at the scene of the huge fire that completely destroyed the Primark store in Belfast city centre.

Jets of water are being sprayed onto the building as efforts are made to extinguish the last stubborn pockets of fire.

Streets around the Primark store remain cordoned off while firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze.

Roads around The Bank Buildings, including Castle Street and Royal Avenue, are still cordoned off and many businesses in the vicinity remain closed today.

With senior Fire and Rescue Service officers warning that the remains of the landmark building could be at risk of collapse, the area around the property could be closed off for some time.

It’s understood structural engineers are still assessing the condition of the structure.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the historic building yesterday morning, but thankfully staff and customers were evacuated and there were no reports of any casualties.

The scene at Royal Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Around 100 firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, but despite their efforts the property was completely gutted.

