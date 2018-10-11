Firefighters deal with blaze at chip shop

Firefighters were called to deal with a fire at the Mourne Road Chippy on Thursday morning (October 11).

The fire in a chip pan was quickly brought under control.

Firefighters at the Mourne Road Chippy in Lurgan.

The scale of the damage is currently being assessed.

There were no casualties.