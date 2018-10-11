Firefighters deal with blaze at chip shop Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters were called to deal with a fire at the Mourne Road Chippy on Thursday morning (October 11). The fire in a chip pan was quickly brought under control. Firefighters at the Mourne Road Chippy in Lurgan. The scale of the damage is currently being assessed. There were no casualties. Ashers judgement: Protestant churches unite to hail protection for Christians Armed robbers steal cash and cigarettes