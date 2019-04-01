Firefighters dealing with blaze in Co Londonderry

Several fire crews have been tackling a major blaze in Coleraine but there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident is understood to be centred on an unoccupied property in the Queens Park area of the town.

Firefighters tackle a major blaze in the Queens Park area of Coleraine. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

A number of firefighters, including an aerial appliance, were at the scene late on Monday evening.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Appliances from Coleraine, Portstewart and Northland are in attendance.”

He added: “The fire is under control but this is an ongoing incident.”