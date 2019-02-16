Firefighters free trapped horse

The incident took place in the Ballyrickard Road area.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) members worked to free a horse that was trapped in a stable on Thursday, February 14.

The emergency service personnel were tasked to the incident in the Ballyrickard Road area of Larne.

Detailing the operation, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Larne firefighters released a horse with its leg trapped in some bars in a stable at Ballyrickard Road yesterday (Thursday, February 14).

“Our e-draulic cutting equipment was used to remove a bar with the minimum of noise.”