Firefighters rescue three people from N.I. house fire

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) firefighters rescued three people from a house on fire on Thursday morning.

The three people pulled from the two storey house were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

A N.I.F.R.S. spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the blaze had started.

“Firefighters have rescued three people from a house fire in Millburn Avenue, Cookstown this morning.

“The call was received at 7.17am. Two fire appliances from Cookstown fire station and one fire appliance from both Dungannon and Pomeroy fire stations attended the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the two storey detached property and carried out a search.

The fire started on Thursday morning.

"They rescued a man and a woman in their 60s from the kitchen area and another man in his 30s from an upstairs bedroom.

"All three occupants were treated at the scene by firefighters for smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The On-Call Firefighters, who attended this incident, are to be commended for their swift response and actions in rescuing the three casualties from the fire and providing first aid at the scene."

The spokesperson added: “A working smoke alarm alerted one of the occupants to the fire and they raised the alarm. We would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a working smoke alarm and to test it once a week to ensure it is working.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The incident was dealt with at 9.44am.”