Firefighters are currently dealing with a gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains near Newcastle.

A NIFRS spokeswoman said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service is currently dealing with a gorse fire in the Slieve Commedagh Mountain area of Newcastle.

“A total of seven fire appliances and specialist Wildfire Officers are currently at the scene tackling approximately five hectares of gorse and whins on fire.

“We are working alongside the Forest Service.”