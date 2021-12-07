The woman was rushed to hopsital in Belfast after the incident in the Moore’s Lane area at around 10am on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lurgan attended the scene as well as specialist rescue teams.

She said: “Firefighters attended the scene of a female casualty trapped under a van.

Accident

“Firefighters used air mats and manual handling to rescue the female.

“The female was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the incident was dealt with by 11.03am.”

The NI Ambulance Service, the Charity Air Ambulance and the PSNI attended.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call on Monday following reports of an incident in the Moore’s Lane area, Lurgan.

Police have reissued the appeal for information.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the incident.

“The Charity Air Ambulance were also tasked with the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” said the spokesperson.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with emergency service colleagues attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the Moore’s Lane area of Lurgan this morning (Monday, 6th December) around 10am.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“Enquiries continue. The PSNI is appealing form information and witnesses.

“If you have any information, witnessed anything or can help police with their enquiries then please contact 101 and quote serial 535 of 6/12/21.”

