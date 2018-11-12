Fireworks thrown at church-goers on Remembrance Sunday

Fireworks were thrown at church goers in Magherafelt last night, according to DUP MLA Keith Buchanan.

Mr Buchanan said, “Throwing fireworks poses obvious risk to people, their safety and property. It is a completely senseless action which offers nothing but upset and fear.

Individuals involved chose Remembrance Sunday. A day which many from across the community gathered at Churches and war memorials to pay their respects. The disrespect shown by the culprits is beyond comprehension and negatively taints our town, on an otherwise dignified day.

Police were also assaulted when they arrived on the scene. This is totally unacceptable behaviour.

I thank their PSNI for their action so far and I trust those responsible will be held accountable for their despicable actions.”

It is understood police made three arrests in connection with the incident.

