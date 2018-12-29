First female firefighter in NI recognised on New Year Honours list

Northern Ireland’s first female firefighter is one of those recognised in the New Year Honours.

Heather Smart joined the NI Fire and Rescue Service in 1991 and retired earlier this year having completed 27 years’ service at Knock Fire Station in Belfast.

Ms Smart, from Ballyclare, had been awarded an MBE for her “trailblazing” role in advancing the prospects of women in the NIFRS – paving the way for the 62 females currently working as firefighters.

In addition to her day job responding to emergency 999 calls, she also made a valuable contribution to local fundraising efforts including the Fire Fighters Charity.

Her former NIFRS bosses have praised Ms Smart as “inspirational speaker at career outreach events” in local schools, and for her key role during NIFRS ‘Come and Try’ days – a programme designed to give women the opportunity to find out more about the role of a modern firefighter.

Alan Walmsley, the interim chief fire officer for NIFRS, said: “On behalf of everyone in NIFRS, I would like to congratulate Heather on her MBE.

“Heather demonstrated considerable drive and determination to successfully pursue the career she had her heart set on.

“She was a passionate advocate and ambassador for female firefighters and helped change the culture of the organisation at that time.”

Mr Walmsley added: “This award is a fitting recognition for her achievement as Northern Ireland’s first female firefighter.”

Another exceptional woman to be honoured is Elizabeth Jean Glass of Waringstown Primary School.

Mrs Glass served as vice-principal and conducted the award-winning choir which was named BBC junior school choir of the year in 2009, and appeared on a special edition of Songs of Praise with Aled Jones.

Other award recipients include academics, charity workers and community stalwarts who have dedicated many years to helping others less fortunate than themselves.

Queen’s University professor of geography and intellectual history David Livingstone has been made a CBE for his services to scholarship, while Mrs Ina Henry has been recognised for her work with the NI Hospice and NI Children’s Hospice with a BEM.