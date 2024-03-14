Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-PengellyNorthern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly
First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly took centre stage last night in Washington as they made clear that Northern Ireland is now open for business

Investors have been told that Northern Ireland is open for business by the Sinn Fein and DUP pairing who took centre stage at at the Ireland Funds national gala, a key part of the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT

Representatives from the Northern Ireland Executive, which was restored six weeks ago after a long-running boycott by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements, have arrived in Washington DC for engagements with investors, community groups and politicians.

