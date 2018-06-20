First pictures: Opening of Grand Central Hotel in Belfast

Grand Central Hotel, one of the largest and most expensively constructed hotel project ever seen in Northern Ireland, opened this morning.

The £53 million committed to this project by Hastings Hotels has created an upscale hotel venue for locals and visitors alike.

Grand Central Hotel

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager of the Grand Central Hotel said: “We are delighted to open the doors of the Grand Central Hotel and see the vision of our late Chairman, Sir William Hastings, be fully recognised.

"The Grand Central Hotel is a really unique proposition for Belfast. No detail has been overlooked and we are excited to bring a new era to the city.

"The teams have been working hard over recent weeks to get the hotel open on time and we are looking forward to welcoming our first guests from the prestigious Hosts Global Forum who are staying with us this week.”

Grand Central