First rooftop running track at former newspaper building

Plans have been submitted to create Belfast’s first ever rooftop running track at The Sixth, the former Belfast Telegraph building, as part of a £75m regeneration plan.

An application has been submitted which details proposals to restore and refurbish the Grade B2 Listed 1886 ‘Seaver building and to redevelop the remainder of the site with a contemporary, mixed use new build scheme.

A total of 230,000 square feet of workspace is proposed across seven floors, with a public atrium and walkway on the ground floor, alongside retail and food and beverage uses.

A full planning application and associated listed building consent on behalf of Bel Tel LLP was submitted by national planning and development consultancy Turley to Belfast City Council and subject to planning approval, work is expected to begin in late 2018.

The Sixth’s project name was inspired by “Sixth Late Tele”, the call of the newspaper’s street vendors when selling its evening edition.