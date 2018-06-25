First sod cut on on school's £2.8m new build

The first sod has been turned to mark the start of construction on Woodburn Primary School's £2.8m new build project.

The ceremony took place today at the Carrickfergus school, with pupils and staff expected to move into the state-of-the-art building in Autumn 2019.

“The new build serves as a huge vote of confidence in the sustainability of Woodburn Primary School and the role it will continue to play in education within the local community,” said principal, Annaleen Rea.

“Our new building will provide seven classrooms with stores, a library and resource suite, two internal resource areas and stores, outdoor play areas, multi-purpose rooms, multi-purpose hall, and school office - all providing a teaching and learning environment which can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The first sod was turned by Education Authority chairperson, Sharon O’Connor. “One of the Education Authority’s key priorities is to ensure a fit for purpose, modern and sustainable schools’ estate which will help raise standards,” said Ms O’Connor.

“The Education Authority is committed to providing the best possible facilities for children and young people to enhance their educational experiences and enable them to be the best that they can be.

“I wish everyone involved in this project every success and I thank the EA officers who have worked with the Department of Education and the school to get to the stage of breaking ground today.”

During construction, the school will continue to operate as normal on the same site.

Phase one and two of the build is due to be completed by the summer of 2019 with the pupils and staff hoping to move in soon afterwards.

The sod cutting was attended by representatives from the Department of Education, contractors Glasgiven Contracts, architects McAdam Design, as well as school governors and the youngest boy and girl currently in Year 1.