Fisherman's murder: Devastated family deserve to know what happened to him after 'brutal' broad daylight attack

One week on, police investigating the murder of 45-year-old Stefan Zait have renewed their appeal for information after he was seriously assaulted in Ardglass.

Stefan died on Thursday morning (May 24) from serious head injuries he sustained during a brutal attack in broad daylight on the morning of Tuesday May 22.

He was originally from Romania and had been living in Northern Ireland for six years.

"He was making a living by working on the fishing vessels in the harbour. His family are devastated and they deserve to know what happened to him,” Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan said.

“Although a 20-year-old male suspect has been charged, we are continuing to appeal for information about the circumstances surrounding Stefan’s death."

He added: "From our enquiries, we know that Stefan was attacked outside 1 Lighthouse Cove between 10.30am and 11am on Tuesday 22nd May 2018.

"I am continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed this attack or anyone who was in the area of Downpatrick Road or Strangford Road on Tuesday morning to get in touch with the investigation team. I would appeal to anyone who has captured any footage at the scene, either on devices or on dashcams, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 377 22/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."