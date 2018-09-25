Five arrested after play park incident

Five men have been arrested after an incident in Newcastle last night.

It's understood that around six people were involved in an altercation close to the play park on Burrendale Park Road at around 11.40pm.

Sergeant Thomas Priestley said: "Three people, a woman and two men were treated in hospital for a number of injuries following the incident.

We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would appeal for witnesses to get in touch. The number to call is 101. Please quote 1545 24/09/18."