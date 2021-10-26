Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Belfast City Hospital. Photo: Pacemaker.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on the Lisburn Road at 12:50pm today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Belfast City Hospital,” an NIFRS spokeswoman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Five fire applicance in total were sent to the incident from various stations around the city.