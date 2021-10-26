Five fire applicances respond to report of blaze at Belfast City Hospital
Five fire appliances are tackling an incident at Belfast City Hospital.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:15 pm
The NI Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on the Lisburn Road at 12:50pm today.
“Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Belfast City Hospital,” an NIFRS spokeswoman said. “The incident is ongoing.”
Five fire applicance in total were sent to the incident from various stations around the city.
There are no details available yet of any evacuations or whether there are any injuries. This story will be updated.