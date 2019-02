Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash this afternoon in Co Tyrone.

The collision happened near Moy around 1.40pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene, including a doctor and a rapid-response paramedic.

Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The main road between Dungannon and Moy is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.