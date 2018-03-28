Five men due in court after Newry shooting

Five men are expected in Newry Magistrates Court today in connection with a shooting incident on Monday in the city.

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in the Altmore Gardens area of Newry on Monday 26 March have charged five men aged 23, 27, 28, 29, and 29.

They have been charged with a number of offences, including Aiding and Abetting Possession of Firearm in Suspicious Circumstances, Possession of an Offensive Weapon, Obstructing Police and Assisting Offenders, and Taking and Driving Away a Motor Vehicle.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.