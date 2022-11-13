Five taken to hospital after ‘large altercation’ at Co Fermanagh hotel
Five people have been taken to hospital after what police described as a large altercation at a resort in Co Fermanagh.
Police and ambulance attended the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon. The luxury resort is on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:13 following reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people.
"NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident. "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).
A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a "large altercation".