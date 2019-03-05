Flash Harry shows cancelled after 'sudden illness'

Popular Queen tribute band have announced their front man Harry Hamilton has suffered a heart attack.

A post on their Facebook site said: "Due to the sudden, serious illness of our front man Harry Hamilton, we have had to cancel the Flash Harry Shows on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th March.

"Harry suffered a heart attack on Sunday, but is recovering well."

The post adds that the band "would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused" adding that they "hope to reschedule these events in the coming months".

"We would also like to thank you for your understanding and continued support at this difficult time," adds the post.